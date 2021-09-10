Teen Leylah Fernandez ousts No. 2 Sabalenka to reach US Open final

New York, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Grand Slam final on Thursday by defeating world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the US Open semi-finals.

The unseeded 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and could capture her first Slam crown on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez will play for the title against the winner of a later semi-final between Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari and 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.