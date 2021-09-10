UrduPoint.com

Teen Leylah Fernandez Ousts No. 2 Sabalenka To Reach US Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Teen Leylah Fernandez ousts No. 2 Sabalenka to reach US Open final

New York, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Grand Slam final on Thursday by defeating world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the US Open semi-finals.

The unseeded 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and could capture her first Slam crown on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez will play for the title against the winner of a later semi-final between Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari and 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.

Related Topics

World Belarus Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 2021

46 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

10 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

8 hours ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

8 hours ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.