UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen Phenom Haaland In Talks With Dortmund - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 19 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Teen phenom Haaland in talks with Dortmund - reports

Norwegian teenage striker Erling Haaland could be joining Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from Austrian champions Salzburg in the January winter break, according to reports in Germany on Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Norwegian teenage striker Erling Haaland could be joining Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from Austrian champions Salzburg in the January winter break, according to reports in Germany on Thursday.

Several German media outlets reported the prolific 19-year-old forward landed at Dortmund's airport on a chartered plane and was met by a club representative on Wednesday.

Aged 19 years at 58 days, Haaland became the third youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick when he netted three times in a 6-2 victory over Genk in September.

Only Wayne Rooney, England's record goalscorer, and Spain great Raul managed the feat at a younger age.

Haaland, the son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, scored in his first five Champions League matches, claiming eight goals in the group stage.

Despite his impressive form Salzburg failed to reach the last 16 following a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool in their final group game on Tuesday.

Dortmund, currently third in the Bundesliga, are looking for a new striker with Mario Goetze and Spain international Paco Alcacer struggling for consistency this season.

The German club reached the knockout stages of the Champions League this week with a 2-1 win at home to Sparta Prague which saw them finish second in their group behind Barcelona.

Related Topics

German Germany Salzburg Liverpool Prague Dortmund Barcelona Spain January September Media From Manchester City Borussia Airport

Recent Stories

NUST transfers 3 more Intellectual Property Rights ..

8 minutes ago

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

27 minutes ago

Former President Zardari released on bail

32 minutes ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

33 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis remitted $9.298 bln in 5 month ..

5 minutes ago

NHA needs Rs 4566 mn for Peshawar More-New Airport ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.