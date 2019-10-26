UrduPoint.com
Teen Prodigy Robinson Edges Shiffrin In World Cup Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

New Zealand's 17-year-old Alice Robinson beat reigning champion Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.06sec to win the women's giant slalom in Soelden, the opening race of the World Cup season

Robinson was second after the first run, behind Shiffrin, but was faster than the American in the second run, to secure the second podium of her young career after her second place in Andorra in March. Tessa Worley of France was third.

