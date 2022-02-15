UrduPoint.com

Teenage Skater Valieva Takes Olympic Centre Stage As Su Upstages Gu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Teenage skater Valieva takes Olympic centre stage as Su upstages Gu

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was set to take centre stage at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday after being cleared to skate despite failing a drugs test, as snowboarder Su Yiming claimed an "insane" gold for the hosts

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was set to take centre stage at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday after being cleared to skate despite failing a drugs test, as snowboarder Su Yiming claimed an "insane" gold for the hosts.

The 15-year-old Valieva is going for a second figure skating title at the Games but admitted that she is "tired emotionally" after her doping controversy of recent days.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that she could carry on at the Olympics, but it does not mean that the Russian has been cleared of doping and could still face punishment at a later date.

"These last few days have been very difficult for me," Valieva, who will be the favourite when the women's singles competition begins later Tuesday, told Russian television.

"I am happy but at the same time tired emotionally." Starting to cry, she added: "These are tears of happiness, but also it seems sadness." The CAS ruling was celebrated in Russia but provoked fury elsewhere, with the United States Anti-Doping Agency accusing the country of "hijacking" the Beijing Olympics.

It also put the spotlight once more on doping by Russian athletes, who are not allowed to take part at these Games under their flag because of a state-sponsored doping programme that reached its peak at its home 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if Valieva comes in the top three of the singles event when it concludes on Thursday -- unprecedented in the history of the Games.

Valieva led Russia to team gold last week, before a Stockholm laboratory reported that she had failed a drugs test from December 25 for trimetazidine, which boosts endurance.

The medal ceremony for the team event will also not take place.

In ruling that Valieva should not be suspended, CAS said that there were "exceptional circumstances", including her age and the fact it had taken six weeks for her failed test to be reported.

Senior IOC member Denis Oswald told reporters in Beijing that Valieva informed her doping hearing that she tested positive because of "contamination" from her grandfather's medicine.

Russian media said Valieva allegedly drank from the same glass that her grandfather, who takes medication for a heart condition, had used.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Drugs Beijing Sochi Stockholm Same United States December Women Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event TV From Top Court Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed Al Hussaini visits Belize Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini visits Belize Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Japan

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Japan

18 minutes ago
 France's Zemmour Says Trump Encouraged Him to 'Rem ..

France's Zemmour Says Trump Encouraged Him to 'Remain Himself' in Face of Electi ..

1 minute ago
 SAU management extends registration date for admis ..

SAU management extends registration date for admissions

1 minute ago
 Scholz, after Macron, declines Kremlin Covid test: ..

Scholz, after Macron, declines Kremlin Covid test: source

1 minute ago
 Israel Suspends US-Ukraine Iron Dome Deal Fearing ..

Israel Suspends US-Ukraine Iron Dome Deal Fearing Moscow Backlash - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>