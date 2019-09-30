Teenage stars look to World Cup 2020 as National U19 events to start

The National U19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will commence from Tuesday and Saturday (October 5), respectively, with all the budding youngsters aiming to strengthening their claims for call-ups for the Pakistan U19 squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The National U19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will commence from Tuesday and Saturday (October 5), respectively, with all the budding youngsters aiming to strengthening their claims for call-ups for the Pakistan U19 squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.

The six city association sides will feature in the three-day matches, while the 50-over fixtures will be played after a day's gap. Both the events will be held on a single-league basis with the one-day final to be played on 6 November and the three-day tournament final, to be played over four days, to be held from 9-12 Novembers, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here.

The matches will be spread over seven venues of six cities, namely: Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur; Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot; KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore; Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad; Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi; R.Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura; and State Bank Stadium, Karachi, he said.

"The six sides have been selected by the national junior selection committee following a series of trials in which players selected for 18 regional sides, as per the previous constitution, took part," he asserted.

He said these young players will also be taking inspiration from the fact that a big number of star Pakistan cricketers, who have stamped their mark on the global stage, have emerged from the National U19 competitions.

"Some of the prominent names include Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz," he said.

Meanwhile, PCB Director - Domestic Cricket Operations, Haroon Rashid said: "One of the objectives of the new domestic structure is to enhance the quality of youth cricket so these players are well-nurtured and understand the nitty gritties of the game before they climb up the rung.

"These tournaments will see the best U19 cricketers feature in them. The six squads are jotted down after undertaking an extensive trials process," he said adding "The months of October and November provide a great opportunity to the U19 players to prove their mettle and to the coaches and selectors to identify key players ahead of the next year's U19 World Cup." Squads Balochistan: Muhammad Junaid Khan (captain) (Quetta), Abdul Wahib Bangulzai (vice-captain), Ali Ahmed (Quetta), Ubaidullah (Jaffarabad), (Quetta), Bismillah (Quetta), Ghulam Sarwar (Jaffarabad), Muhammad Ayaz (Lasbela), Muhammad Ibrahim (Quetta), Muhammad (Lasbela), Haseeb Ullah (Pishin), Akhtar Shah (Killa Abdullah), Hikmat Ullah (Quetta), Tariq Jamil (Loralai), Jahangir Khan (Quetta) and Abu Huraira (Lasbela) Support staff: Hussain Baksh Khosa (Head Coach), Mazhar Deenari (Assistant Coach), Asad Ahmed (Physio), Ramzan Silachi (Physical Trainer) and Hassan Ahmed (Analyst).

Central Punjab: Qasim Akram (captain) (Lahore Blues), Umar Eman (vice-captain) (Lahore Whites), Saif Ali Khan (Faisalabad), Saad Bin Athar (Lahore Blues), Muhammad Huraira (Sialkot), Muhammad Waleed (Sialkot), Rana Asad Ikram (Faisalabad), Bilal Munir (Lahore Whites), Zain Bin Farooq (Lahore Blues), Farrukh Waqas (Sialkot), Syed Faridoun Jaffari (Lahore Whites), Abrar Hussain (Faisalabad), Sameer Saqib (Faisalabad), Ammad Butt (Lahore Blues) and Ghufran Hadi (Lahore Whites).

Support staff: Tanveer Shoukat (Head Coach), Muhammad Ashraf (Assistant Coach), Zohaib Akram (Physio), Ruhail Ali (Physical Trainer), Mansoor Ali (Analyst) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nasir Faraz (captain) (FATA), Saqib Jamil (vice-captain) (Peshawar), Abu Zar Tariq (Peshawar), Abdullah (Abbottabad), Salman Khan Jr. (FATA), Aftab Alam (FATA), Talha Roshan (Peshawar), Shahid Aziz (FATA), Mohammad Amir (Peshawar), Haris Khan (Peshawar), Mohammad Ali (FATA), Mohammad Waseem Jr. (FATA). Izhar Ahmad (subject to fitness)/ Mohammad Hanif (Peshawar), Amir Khan (Peshawar) and Mohammad Imran (Peshawar).

Support staff: Saqib Faqir (Head Coach), Rehmat Gul (Assistant Coach), Muhammad Tahir (Physio), Fazal Wahab (Physical Trainer) and Zain-ul-Abideen (Analyst) Northern: Zaid Khan (captain) (Rawalpindi), Shiraz Khan (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi), Raza-ul-Mustafa (Rawalpindi), Abdul Fasih (Rawalpindi), Hasan Abid Kiani (Islamabad), Awais Abid (Rawalpindi), Mubasar Khan (Rawalpindi), Moin Pervaiz (AJK), Zahid Iqbal (Islamabad), Mohammad Umer (Islamabad), Zaman Khan (AJK), Munir Riaz (Rawalpindi), Faizan Saleem (AJK), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi) and Aaqib Liaquat (AJK).

Support staff: Bilal Ahmed (Head Coach), Fahad Akram (Assistant Coach), Rehan Khalid (Physio), Mujahid Shah (Physical Trainer), Syed Afrasayab (Analyst) Sindh: Muhammad Taha (captain for three-day) (Karachi), Sheryar Rizvi (vice-captain for three-day) (Karachi), Jahanzaib Sultan (captain for one-day), Saim Ayub (vice-captain for one-day) (Karachi), (Karachi), Mubashir Nawaz (Karachi), Taha Mehmood (Karachi), Usman Shah (Karachi), Ishfaq Ahmed (Larkana), Ali Naseem (Karachi), Muhammad Makki (Karachi), Muhammad Hamza (Karachi), Asim Ali (Hyderabad), Amir Ali (Larkana) and Arish Ali Khan (Karachi) Support staff: M. Masroor (Head Coach), Tahir Mehmood (Assistant Coach), Nisar Khan (Physio), Pervaiz Nabi (Physical Trainer), Muhammad Ahsan (Analyst) Southern Punjab: Abdul Hadi (captain) (Bahawalpur), Basit Ali (vice-captain) (Multan), Moiz Ahmed (Multan), M. Aon Shahzad (Bahawalpur), Muhammad Asif (Multan), Umar Rehman (Bahawalpur), Qamar Riaz (Multan), Faizan Zafar (Bahawalpur), Ali Umar (Bahawalpur), Muhammad Adeel (Bahawalpur), Muzamil Khan (Bahawalpur), Tahir Hussain (Multan), Muhammad Jahangir (Multan), Mehboob Ahmed (Multan) and Haris Javed (Multan).

Support staff: Kamran Khan (Head Coach), Sajjad Abbasi (Assistant Coach), Muhammad Irfan (Physio), Ahmer Malik (Physical Trainer), Hafiz Ali Hamza (Analyst).