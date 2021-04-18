Teenager Acosta wins second straight Moto3 race

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish 16-year-old Pedro Acosta took his second straight Moto3 win at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on Sunday.

Acosta, on a KTM, held off Italian 20-year-old Dennis Foggia of Honda on the final lap.

Another Italian Honda rider, Andrea Migno was third.

Acosta extended his lead at the top of the world championship to 31 points after his first three Moto3 races.

He won in Qatar on April 4 and also finished second in the season-opener on the same Doha track a week earlier.