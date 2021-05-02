UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Acosta Wins Third Straight Moto3 Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Teenager Acosta wins third straight Moto3 race

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Spanish 16-year-old Pedro Acosta took his third straight Moto3 win at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday as three of his closest pursuers crashed on the final corner.

Acosta, on a KTM, started the final lap in third but had jumped into the lead on Turn 6 and held off the swarming pack until the last bend.

Deniz Oncu on a KTM manoeuvred to pass on the inside but as Acosta blocked his line, the Turkish rider lost control. He slid into Spaniard Jaume Masia on another KTM whose bike careened across the track and in turn collected South African Darryn Binder's Honda.

Italian Romano Fenati on a Husqvarna inherited second place.

Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba on a Honda, who had been forced to ride two long-lap penalties for straying off the track, finished third.

Acosta became the first rider to achieve four podium finishes in their first four races of the world championship and extended his lead at the top of the standings to 51 points over Niccolo Antonelli, an Italian KTM rider.

He said he has his eyes on the title.

"At the end of he year I want to be important," he said speaking in English, before dedicating his victory to his mother on Spanish mother's day. "I want to congrats my mother on mother's day." Acosta won in Portugal on April 18, Qatar on April 4 and also finished second in the season-opener on the same Doha track a week earlier.

Fenati said he had been prepared for the chaos on a final bend at Jerez that has a reputation for producing late drama.

"That last corner on the last lap is always..." he said with a smile. "If you are unlucky nobody crashes and you can't overtake."

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Doha Same Lead Bend Portugal April Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

7 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.