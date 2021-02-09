UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Gauff Eyes Svitolina Scalp At Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

Teenager Gauff eyes Svitolina scalp at Australian Open

A relaxed Coco Gauff said Tuesday a carefree attitude had unlocked her precocious talent after the teenage sensation booked a second round Australian Open showdown with world number five Elina Svitolina

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A relaxed Coco Gauff said Tuesday a carefree attitude had unlocked her precocious talent after the teenage sensation booked a second round Australian Open showdown with world number five Elina Svitolina.

The 16-year-old showed the form that fuelled her dazzling run last year at Melbourne Park during a crushing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Swiss Jil Teichmann in 56 minutes.

It was a commanding performance from the strong-serving American, who needed almost three hours to beat 58th-ranked Teichmann last week at the warm-up Gippsland Trophy.

"I put way less pressure on myself than I did last week and you can kind of see how the match played that I kind of played a little bit more free than last week," she said.

"I learned a lot from the summer series here, and I'm happy to take what I learned into this week." The world number 48 was one of the best stories in Melbourne last year, where she upset reigning champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the third round.

Gauff quickly emerged as a fan favourite and became a vocal leader in the movement for racial justice in United States, where a speech she delivered in Florida went viral on social media.

Touted as the heir apparent to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, her heady rise was tempered with early exits at the US Open and French Open last year.

Gauff said she had learned to cope with the high expectations.

"I don't feel any pressure," she said. "You want to do as well or even better than the year before, but I try not to think about it and just take it one match at a time."She faces a difficult task to match last year's run, having to play consistent top-10 performer Svitolina on Thursday.

"She's a great player and I know it's going to be a tough match, but I'm just going to embrace the opportunity and try to play well under the pressure," Gauff said.

Related Topics

World Social Media Melbourne Osaka Florida United States Turkish Lira Australian Open From Best US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

11 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

26 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

26 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Root's England thrash India by 227 runs in first T ..

3 minutes ago

28 shops sealed in Lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.