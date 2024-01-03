Open Menu

Teenager Littler Storms Into World Darts Final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler's sensational run at the world darts championship goes on after he thrashed former champion Rob Cross 6-2 in Tuesday's semi-final.

Littler has taken England by storm over the festive season with his fairytale run on his debut at London's Alexandra Palace.

Along the way he has dumped out his hero Raymond van Barneveld and 2018 winner Cross had no answer as Littler's three-dart average topped 106.

"I have no words, it's just crazy, that I'm in a world championship final on my debut," said Littler, who celebrated with an emotional hug from his mum.

"I was happy winning one game but I could go all the way.

"My target was to still be here after Christmas and now here I am in the final.

"I've just settled on the stage - once I find the rhythm, I'm good to go."

Littler will face Luke Humphries in Wednesday's final after the third seed swept aside Scott Williams 6-0

And the youngster from Warrington, in England's north-west, has no plan in changing his routine over the course of the tournament.

"I'll just keep doing what I've been doing," added Littler.

"In the morning I'll go for my ham and cheese omelette, then later a pizza and then practice on the board."

