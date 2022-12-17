UrduPoint.com

Teenager Rehan Ahmed Gets First Wicket As Pakistan Reach 204-5

Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Teenager Rehan Ahmed gets first wicket as Pakistan reach 204-5

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed got his first wicket for England before Pakistan reached 204-5 at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

After making history by becoming the youngest player to debut for the side at 16 years and 126 days, Ahmed dismissed Saud Shakeel in his seventh over for 23.

Shakeel failed to keep a defensive shot down as Ollie Pope dived forward to take a brilliant catch, one of two wickets Pakistan lost in the session.

At the break, skipper Babar Azam was unbeaten on 71 and Agha Salman on one after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a National Stadium pitch that has a slow turn.

Azam and Shakeel added 45 for the fourth wicket. Azam has batted superbly, stroking eight boundaries so far.

Mohammad Rizwan also failed as he lofted a catch off a Joe Root full toss for 19.

In the first session, Pakistan lost three wickets.

Azhar Ali -- playing his last Test -- fell at the stroke of lunch when he gloved a catch to a diving wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off pacer Ollie Robinson.

Azhar and Azam added 71 for the third wicket, repairing the innings after opener Abdullah Shafique fell for eight and Shan Masood 30.

Sensing the pitch would take a spin, England started the attack with left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who trapped Shafique leg-before in the sixth over of the day.

Masood fell to the trap of short bowling as he pulled fast bowler Mark Wood straight into the hands of deep fine-leg fielder Leach.

Masood hit five boundaries while Azhar had six hits to the ropes.

Hard-pressed to avoid their first-ever whitewash in a home series, Pakistan made four changes with Azhar, Masood, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali drafted into the side.

England, who lead the series 2-0, brought Foakes and Ahmed into the side.

Before Ahmed, Brian Close was the youngest England debutant at 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in 1949.

sh/ecl/axn

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Lead Shan Masood Babar Azam Saud Shakeel National University New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

17 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

17 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.