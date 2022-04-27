UrduPoint.com

Teenager Rune Knocks Out Top-seed Zverev In Munich

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Teenager Rune knocks out top-seed Zverev in Munich

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The German, ranked third in the world had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017, 2018, but only lasted in 1 hour 39 minutes in his second-roud match against the 70th-ranked Rune.

"He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis," Rune said in his on-court interview.

"I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance.

" Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3 he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.

Rune again broke at once in the second set and broke again to lead 5-1.

While Rune had won the opening match in each of his last for tournaments, this was the first time this year he had won two matches in a row at an ATP event.

It was also the first time he had beaten a Top 10 player.

Rune, who turns 19 on Friday, will meet either Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 63rd in the world, or American Maxime Cressy, ranked 65th, in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Munich Lead 2017 2018 Event Top

Recent Stories

98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chines ..

Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chinese embassy

3 minutes ago
 KP government announces five Eid holidays

KP government announces five Eid holidays

3 minutes ago
 Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after ..

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

6 minutes ago
 Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith h ..

Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith harmony for peace in society

6 minutes ago
 Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.