Tehsil City Wins Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Tehsil City has won Inter-tehsil Table Tennis Championship (Boys) by defeating Tehsil Sadr here on Saturday.

The championship was held under the aegis of District Sports Department at Ghulam Muhammad Abad Sports Complex.

Tehsil Jaranwala got third position while Tehsil Tandlianwala bagged fourth position.

International Tennis Player Muhammad Imran Sheikh waschief guest who distributed prizes and trophies among the winningteams, a spokesman of district sports department said.

