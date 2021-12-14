Tehsil Sadar, City win archery championship

Tehsil Sadar and Teshil City won Inter-Tehsil Archery (boys & girls) Championship, played under the aegis of District Sports Department at al-Fateh Sports Complex, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Tehsil Sadar and Teshil City won Inter-Tehsil Archery (boys & girls) Championship, played under the aegis of District sports Department at al-Fateh Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

According to results, Tehsil Sadar lifted the trophy by getting first position in boys' category whereas Tehsil City grabbed the second position.

Meanwhile, Tehsil City stood first in girls' competition while Tehsil Sadar remained second in this category.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef witnessed the event as chief guest and later she distributed trophies and prizes among the position holder teams.

Tehsil Sports Officer (City) Shabina Hameed, Secretary General Archery Association Faisalabad Ishtiaq Ahmad Shaqa and others were also present.