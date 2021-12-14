UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Sadar, City Win Archery Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:31 PM

Tehsil Sadar, City win archery championship

Tehsil Sadar and Teshil City won Inter-Tehsil Archery (boys & girls) Championship, played under the aegis of District Sports Department at al-Fateh Sports Complex, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Tehsil Sadar and Teshil City won Inter-Tehsil Archery (boys & girls) Championship, played under the aegis of District sports Department at al-Fateh Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

According to results, Tehsil Sadar lifted the trophy by getting first position in boys' category whereas Tehsil City grabbed the second position.

Meanwhile, Tehsil City stood first in girls' competition while Tehsil Sadar remained second in this category.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef witnessed the event as chief guest and later she distributed trophies and prizes among the position holder teams.

Tehsil Sports Officer (City) Shabina Hameed, Secretary General Archery Association Faisalabad Ishtiaq Ahmad Shaqa and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Event

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam leaves concert over harassment with fem ..

Atif Aslam leaves concert over harassment with female attendee

44 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements around churches or ..

Foolproof security arrangements around churches ordered

2 minutes ago
 Train kills woman in faisalabad

Train kills woman in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 339 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 339 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation ink MoU providing sc ..

UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation ink MoU providing scholarships to deserving/telant ..

19 minutes ago
 4.9 magnitude quake strikes off S.Korea's southern ..

4.9 magnitude quake strikes off S.Korea's southern island

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.