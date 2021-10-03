UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Sadar, City Win Boys & Girls Athletics Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tehsil Sadar, City win Boys & Girls Athletics Championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Tehsil Sadr and Tehsil City have won Boys and Girls Inter Tehsil Athletics Championship played under the aegis of District sports Department at Firdous Colony Jhang Road here on Sunday.

Teams of six Tehsils of Faisalabad participated in the championship in which various competitions including Long Jump, Discus Throw, Javelin Throw, Shot Put Throw, 100 meter race, 400 meter race, 800 meter race, 110 meter hurdle race for boys, 100 meter hurdle race for girls, 4x100 meter rally race were held.

According to results, Tehsil Sadr got first position in overall championship competitions for boys whereas Tehsil City stood second in this category.

Similarly, Tehsil City won girls competitions of the championship while Tehsil Sadr grabbed second position in this category.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal and District Sports Officer Sajida Lateefwitnessed the competitions as chief guests and distributed prizes and trophies amongthe position holder teams.

