UrduPoint.com

Telea To Make Test Debut For Changed All Blacks Against Scotland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Telea to make Test debut for changed All Blacks against Scotland

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Blues flyer Mark Telea is set to make his New Zealand debut after being named in a rejigged All Blacks' XV to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday that sees positional switches for the Barrett brothers.

The 25-year-old Telea replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in one of seven changes to the New Zealand side that thrashed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff last week.

David Havili's inclusion at inside centre has led New Zealand coach Ian Foster to start Jordie Barrett, who wore the No 12 shirt against Wales, at full-back from where his older brother Beauden has been moved to fly-half.

Richie Mo'unga, New Zealand's starting No 10 in Cardiff, has been dropped from the matchday 23 completely.

Telea was first called into the All Blacks squad four months ago as Covid cover before being included as injury cover for an Autumn Nations Series that New Zealand started with a 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo last month.

Elswehere in the backs, Scotland-born and raised Finlay Christie starts at scrum-half in place of Aaron Smith, with Anton Lienert-Brown at outside centre instead of the benched Rieko Ioane.

Up front, Akira Ioane comes in at blindside flanker for Shannon Frizzell, Nepo Laulala takes over from tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and Samisoni Taukei'aho replaces hooker Codie Taylor.

Foster has also made three changes to his bench from last week's encounter in Cardiff, with loosehead prop George Bower, half-back TJ Perenara and utility Stephen Perofeta now among the replacements.

"We've selected a team that excites us this week," said Foster as he announced his side in Edinburgh on Friday.

"In many ways, this Test is crucial for our tour as a whole and it's a chance to show how we're building as a group." New Zealand have dominated this fixture, winning 29 of 31 Tests going back 117 years, with the closest Scotland have come to victory two contrasting draws at Murrayfield -- 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

The Scots, however, did run the All Blacks close when the teams last met before losing 22-17 at Murrayfield five years ago.

Scotland, who laboured to a 28-12 win at home to Fiji last week, are due to name their side later Friday.

New Zealand (15-1) Jordie Barrett; Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock (capt); Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de GrootReplacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko IoaneCoach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Related Topics

Shannon Tokyo David George Edinburgh Cardiff Dalton Wales Japan Fiji Sunday All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.