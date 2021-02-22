UrduPoint.com
Temporary UK Ban On Boeing 777s After US Engine Fire

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Temporary UK ban on Boeing 777s after US engine fire

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Britain said on Monday that Boeing 777 aircraft with the same engines as one that caught fire in the United States would be banned from entering UK airspace.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the temporary restriction applied to jets equipped with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines.

"I will continue to work closely with the (UK Civil Aviation Authority) to monitor the situation," he tweeted, after a United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday following an engine fire.

