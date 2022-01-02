Ten Army Games Competitions to Be Held in Southern Russia This Year - Military

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) ON-DON, January 2 (Sputnik) - Ten competitions of the International Army Games 2022 will be held in southern Russia this year, Head of the Press Service of the Southern Military District, Col. Vadim Astafyev, told reporters.

"The all-army stage of ten competitions will take place on the territory of the Southern Military District," Astafyev said.

Russia has hosted the International Army Games annually since 2015 for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines.

In 2021, participants from Russia's Southern District won first place in ten Army Games competitions.