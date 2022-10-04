UrduPoint.com

Ten-day Polo Festival Concludes In Drosh

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CHITRAL, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) ::The ten-day District Youth Polo Festival concluded here on Tuesday which was held under the aegis of the district administration and participated by 17 teams from Darosh tehsil and Chitral.

The final match was played between Drosh and Chitral on Drosh Polo Ground, that had remained deserted for the last 38 years owing to its pitiable condition.

In the final match, Chitral won the match. Polo coach Aftab Alam said, "Polo is an expensive sport that needs the attention of the government as it can also promote tourism." He said a polo player gets only Rs 5,000 per year which is insufficient for the player to continue the game.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwar-ul-Haq was the chief guest and distributed trophies and prizes among the players. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Promoting this game is necessary to attract tourists.

" District sports Officer Chitral Aamir Zaman said now there would be a revival of the playgrounds across Chitral as the locals wanted to play this game. He said the people of Chitral had a special connection with and love for polo.

Prince Hishamul Mulk, a player of the Drosh polo team, said there was a lot of potential among the players of Drosh with regard to polo game, adding the government should "pay attention towards promotion of this game, renovations of grounds and encouraging players." He stressed that holding such events could also help to promote polo in the region.

A large number of spectators turned up in the polo ground to enjoy the final match. Upon conclusion of the match, players also performed the traditional Bhangra that was greatly enjoyed by the audience.

