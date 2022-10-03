Ten-man Lorient keep it in family as they beat Lille

Paris, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Even reduced to 10 men on Sunday, Lorient found a way to beat Lille 2-1 and continue an unexpected surge into the Ligue 1 top three.

Theo Le Bris, brought on by coach Regis Le Bris, his uncle, 20 minutes earlier, hit his first Ligue 1 goal with four minutes to play to earn Lorient a fifth straight victory.

"It's madness, a first (professional) goal. It's incredible, it's just sheer pride," said Theo Le Bris.

Lorient stayed within a point of second-placed Marseille. They remain a point ahead of Lens who defeated Lyon 1-0.

"Even with 10 players, I didn't think that the game was lost, and even after the equaliser we didn't collapse, we were able to seize the small opportunity that they left us to win," said Regis.

In the Breton drizzle, the home team took the lead in the eighth minute as Stephane Diarra's shot ricochetted round the goalmouth before rebounding into the net off visiting right-back Bafode Diakite.

Lorient were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Dango Ouattara stamped on Adam Ounas and collected a second yellow card.

Le Bris responded by bringing on his nephew Theo in the 67th minute.

Lille levelled 10 minutes later. Ounas cut inside and found Jonathan Bamba in the penalty area. He wrong-footed the defence by passing to Jonathan David who scored into an empty net.

Lille continued to push forward, but were caught out when Theo Le Bris fired home the winner with a shot between the keeper's leg.

"Lorient are a very good team, but they didn't win the game, we lost it," said Lille coach Paulo Fonseca.

Lens kept their unbeaten start to the season intact as Florian Sotoca's late penalty secured a narrow home win over Lyon.

Lyon have lost four league games in a row for the first time since 1991, ramping up the pressure on Dutch coach Peter Bosz.

Monaco cruised to a fourth successive win as captain Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory at home to Nantes.

Breel Embolo headed in from close range in the second minute and Ben Yedder's terrific finish soon doubled the lead.

Ben Yedder struck again on the half-hour and completed his treble from the penalty spot in the second half. Nantes pulled one back through Caio Henrique's own goal as Monaco reclaimed fifth place.

Toulouse beat Montpellier 4-2 in a game that was interrupted for 15 minutes in the second half as police used tear gas in the away end.

England Under-21 international Folarin Balogun notched his sixth goal of the season for Reims in a 2-2 draw at Troyes.

The Arsenal loanee put Reims ahead early but 17-year-old Wilson Odobert levelled shortly after half-time.

Junya Ito restored Reims' advantage but the Japan international was then sent off for a wild challenge and Jackson Porozo equalised in stoppage time.

Clermont won 3-1 at bottom side Ajaccio and Auxerre drew 1-1 with Brest.