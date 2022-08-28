Ten-man Stuttgart hold on for goalless draw at Cologne

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Stuttgart managed a 0-0 draw away at Cologne on Sunday despite second-half red cards to Luca Pfeiffer, in his first start for the club, and American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Despite the scoreline, both sides had several chances to score in a fiery encounter dominated by acrobatic goalkeeping performances.

Stuttgart narrowly edged the opening period, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa spurning several opportunities to open the scoring for the visitors.

Pfeiffer saw red in the 52nd minute after sinking his studs into Timo Huebers' ankle, with referee Harm Osmers immediately plucking the red card from his pocket.

Matarazzo picked up a second yellow in the 72nd minute for admonishing the match officials and spent the remainder of the game on his mobile phone, coaching from the stands.

Cologne's Jan Thielmann had a chance to win it deep into second-half injury time for the home side when he struck a spiralling bullet towards goal but the effort was palmed away by Stuttgart 'keeper Florian Mueller.

Matarazzo told AFP subsidiary SID he was proud of his side's resilience.

"The second half was dominated by the red card. I have to compliment my team on the way they continued to play as a unit." "All in all, we are satisfied." Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart echoed the sentiment of his Stuttgart counterpart, saying the draw was "a good result".

"We should be satisfied," Baumgart told DAZN.

"It's more a point gained than a point lost." The result was the third draw for each side after four matches this season.

Cologne missed the presence and goal smarts of Anthony Modeste, who departed for Dortmund one game into the season, up front, while Stuttgart lacked the penetration usually provided by striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who was left out of the squad ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

In Sunday's late game, Werder Bremen will look to keep their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season alive when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Weserstadion.