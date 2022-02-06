UrduPoint.com

Ten New COVID-19 Cases Reported Among Olympic Arrivals - Organizers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Ten New COVID-19 Cases Reported Among Olympic Arrivals - Organizers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Ten new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine, the organizers said.

A total of around 72,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the Olympics; four athletes have tested positive and are currently in isolation, the organizing committee said on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among people arriving for the Games. The organizers said that there are fewer cases now because arrivals have scaled down after the opening ceremony held on Friday.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that it had registered 21 COVID-19 cases among the participants of the Beijing Games who had arrived over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders. The IOC said that over 71,000 PCR tests had been taken.

The Olympic Games will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held on March 4-13.

Related Topics

China Beijing February March Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

10 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>