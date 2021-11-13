Tenacious Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

HN Polo will take on Remounts Maroon in the Tenacious Polo Cup here on Sunday at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :HN Polo will take on Remounts Maroon in the Tenacious Polo Cup here on Sunday at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm.

According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the chief guest of the final will be Lt Gen (R) Sikandar Afzal, who will distribute prizes and shields among the winners and top performers.

Polo players, their families and the game lovers will also be present on the occasion.

HN Polo Team includes Haider Naseem, Babar Naseem, Raja Mikael Sami and Hamza Mawaz Khan while Remounts Maroon team has Swr Naeem, Imran Shahid, Raja Taimoor Nadeem and Nicolas Antinori.

Before the final, the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo Team and Total Nutrition at 1:30 pm.