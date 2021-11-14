UrduPoint.com

Tenacious Polo Cup: HN Polo Win Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Tenacious Polo Cup: HN Polo win trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :HN Polo Team beat Remounts Maroon by a narrow margin of 6-5 to win the Tenacious Polo Cup sponsored by DHA here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Sunday.

Director General RVFC Maj Gen Kamran Ali graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other dignitaries present there were Brig M Naeem, Brig Ahmad Nauman, Brig Salman, JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Tariq Hakim, polo players and their families.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as the hero of the match from the winning side with fabulous four-goal contribution while Raja Mikael Sami and Naseem Babar slammed in one goal each. From the losing side, Nicolas Antinori (3 goals) and Raja Taimoor Nadeem (2 goals) played superb polo but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

Both the teams started the final in great style and gave tough time to each in the first chukker but in the dying moments of the opening chukker, HN Polo started playing aggressive polo and managed to convert one more goal to take 3-2 lead by the end of the first chukker.

Both the sides converted one goal each in the second chukker with HN Polo still enjoying 4-3 lead.

The only goal of the third chukker was slammed in by Remounts Maroon, which helped them level the score at 4-all. Remounts Maroon continued their good show in the fourth chukker as well as they hammered one more goal to take 5-4 lead. But HN Polo then made a tremendous comeback and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to win the final by a close margin of 6-5. After registering the title victory, Hamza Mawaz Khan of HN Polo said: "We worked very hard to win the title and we will continue our efforts as we want to win maximum titles in this polo season."Earlier in the subsidiary final, FG/Din outclassed Total Nutrition by 12-2. Waqas Khan and Tomas Reinoso were stars of the subsidiary final as both cracked a quartet each for FG/Din while Raffay Sheikh hammered a hat-trick and Farasat Ali Chatha converted one goal. From the losing side, Bilal Haye and Evan Power scored one goal each.

