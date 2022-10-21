UrduPoint.com

Tenacious Polo Cup: Master Paints, FG/Din Polo In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Tenacious Polo Cup: Master Paints, FG/Din Polo in final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Master Paints and FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Polo Cup sponsored by Gobi's Paints after winning their respective matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields, on Friday.

While Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels and Rijas Polo/ZS made their ways into the subsidiary finals. The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by JPF officials, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

In the first match of the day, Manuel Carranza's heroics helped Master Paints outclass Rijas Polo/ZS by a good margin of 10-6.5.

Manuel Carranza did the magic with his mallet and polo pony and contributed excellent eight goals from the winning side. The remaining two goals from Master Paints were converted by Sufi Muhammad Amir and Sufi Muhammad Hashim - one goal each. From Rijas Polo/ZS, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick of goals while Mohib Shahzad and Ahmed Bilal Riaz converted one goal apiece.

The second match of the day also proved a one-sided affair where FG/Din Polo Team prevailed over Remington Polo/Guard Group with a big margin of 8-3.

FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go and didn't allow their opponents play freely, thus winning the crucial encounter by 8-3 to earn a place in the main final. Mian Abbas Mukhtar emerged as a hero of the day from the winning team as he not only shone with his mallet and pony but also succeeded in converting fabulous four goals. His teammates Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad also played superb polo and thrashed in two goals each. From Remington/Guard Group, Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a beautiful brace and Taimur Ali Malik slammed in one goal but their contributions were too low to guide their side a victory.

Related Topics

Polo Guide From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.