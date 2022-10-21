Tenacious Polo Cup: Master Paints, FG/Din Polo in final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Master Paints and FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Polo Cup sponsored by Gobi's Paints after winning their respective matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields, on Friday.

While Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels and Rijas Polo/ZS made their ways into the subsidiary finals. The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by JPF officials, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

In the first match of the day, Manuel Carranza's heroics helped Master Paints outclass Rijas Polo/ZS by a good margin of 10-6.5.

Manuel Carranza did the magic with his mallet and polo pony and contributed excellent eight goals from the winning side. The remaining two goals from Master Paints were converted by Sufi Muhammad Amir and Sufi Muhammad Hashim - one goal each. From Rijas Polo/ZS, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick of goals while Mohib Shahzad and Ahmed Bilal Riaz converted one goal apiece.

The second match of the day also proved a one-sided affair where FG/Din Polo Team prevailed over Remington Polo/Guard Group with a big margin of 8-3.

FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go and didn't allow their opponents play freely, thus winning the crucial encounter by 8-3 to earn a place in the main final. Mian Abbas Mukhtar emerged as a hero of the day from the winning team as he not only shone with his mallet and pony but also succeeded in converting fabulous four goals. His teammates Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad also played superb polo and thrashed in two goals each. From Remington/Guard Group, Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a beautiful brace and Taimur Ali Malik slammed in one goal but their contributions were too low to guide their side a victory.