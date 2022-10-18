UrduPoint.com

Tenacious Polo Cup : Rijas Polo/ZS And FG/Din Win Openers

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Rijas Polo/ZS and FG/Din Polo won the opening day matches of the Tenacious Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Gobi's Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday

The matches of the Tenacious Polo Cup 2022 the first tournament of JPF polo season 2022-23 was witnessed by a good number of families and players while Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Baber Mehboob Awan and others.

In the first match of the day, Rijas Polo/ZS played well against Haji Sons polo team and defeated them by 8-6 goals. Mohib Shahzad, the rising youngster from Rijas Polo/ZS, was in sublime form and displayed high quality polo skills and techniques and also contributed with fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted by entire teammates especially Ahmad Zubair Butt, who slammed in a hat-trick of goals while the team had a one-and-a-half goal handicap advantage.

Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hammered four goals and Omer Asjad Malhi scored two goals from Haji Sons.

The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where FG/Din Polo team showed no mercy against Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and thrashed them by a huge margin of 11-3.

Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas emerged as hero of the match from the winning side as both the polo men fired in four fabulous goals each while Sheikh Muhammad Raffay contributed with a beautiful brace and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad converted one goal. Tomorrow (Wednesday), two important matches will be played at the state-of-the-art Jinnah Polo Fields.

