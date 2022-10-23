UrduPoint.com

Tenacious Polo Cup Sponsored By Gobi's Paints: FG/Din Polo Win Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Tenacious Polo Cup sponsored by Gobi's Paints: FG/Din Polo win trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :FG/Din Polo Team edged out Master Paints by a narrow 7-6 margin to win the Tenacious Polo Cup, sponsored by Gobi's Paints that concluded here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Lt Col Omer Minhas (retd) emerged as hero of the final as he led the team in great style and not only displayed high quality polo skills and techniques but also contributed with fabulous four goals in his team's title triumph. Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad also played equally well and converted two and one goal respectively. From Master Paints, Manuel Carranza was in superb form and slammed in five fantastic goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side as they lost the final by a narrow margin of 6-7.

The subsidiary final was won by Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels, who overwhelmed Rijas Polo/ZS by a huge margin of 11-6.5.

Muhammad Matloob Aizad was in sublime form and thrashed in fabulous four goals from the winning team. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Nico Antinori hammered a hat-trick each and Omer Elahi scored one goal. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Omar Asjad Malhi thrashed in three goals while Zoraiz Shahzad and Mohib Shahzad converted one goal apiece.

GOC 11 Div Maj Gen Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, along with Gobi's Paints CEO, Umar Asif Malik, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (retd), Secretary Maj Baber Mehboob Awan, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.

