Tenacious Polo: HN Polo, Izhar Group teams win openers

HN Polo and Izhar Group team won the opening day matches of the Tenacious Polo 2021 sponsored by DHA played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :HN Polo and Izhar Group team won the opening day matches of the Tenacious Polo 2021 sponsored by DHA played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, HN Polo outpaced FG/Din Polo Team by a close margin of 10-8.

From HN Polo, Raja Mikael Sami played superb polo and pumped in excellent eight goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan and Haider Naseem contributed with one goal apiece. From FG/Din Polo Team, Tomas Reinoso smashed in superb seven goals while Waqas Khan scored one goal.

Both the teams started the match well and matched fire-with-fire in the first half of the first chukker and levelled the score at 2-all. But in the dying moments of the first chukker, HN Polo banged in two back-to-back goals to take 4-2 lead. FG/Din bounced back in the second chukker by converting three goals against one by HN Polo to level the score at 5-all.

HN Polo once again stamped their authority and made a strong comeback by firing in four fabulous goals to earn 9-5 lead and in the fourth and last chukker, FG/Din thrashed in three goals against one by HN Polo, who won the match by 10-8.

The second match of the day was won by Izhar Group, who defeated Rijas Development/Master Paints by four and a half goal to three goals.

From Team Izhar Group, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Jalal Arslan thrashed in three tremendous goals while Raja Sami Ullah struck one goal. From Rijas Development/Master Paints, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Mannuel Carranza and Faisal Shahzad converted one goal apiece.

Rijas Development/Master Paints though started well with a field goal yet Izhar Group then displayedquality polo and converted goals one after another in all the chukkers and won the match witha score of four and a half goal to three.