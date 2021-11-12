UrduPoint.com

Tenacious Polo:Remounts Maroon Book Berth In Final

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tenacious Polo:Remounts Maroon book berth in final

Remounts Maroon breezed into the main final of the Tenacious Polo 2021, sponsored by the DHA, after winning the semifinal against Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Remounts Maroon breezed into the main final of the Tenacious Polo 2021, sponsored by the DHA, after winning the semifinal against Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Remounts Maroon outclassed Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints by 11-3.5. Taimoor Nadeem played key role in Remounts Maroon's thumping victory as he fired in fabulous five goals while Ald Shahid Imran hammered a hat-trick, Nicolas Antinori a brace and Swr Naeem one goal. From Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints, Saqib Khakwani, Andres Fernandez and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal apiece. This victory also helped Remounts Maroon earn a place in the main final.

The second match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter where in the dying moments of the match, Total Nutrition converted a match-winning goal through Bilal Haye to win the crucial match by a narrow margin of 9-8.

5, thus gained a place in the subsidiary final.

British player Eavan Power was star of the day from Total Nutrition with a contribution of splendid six goals while Bilal Haye pumped in a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam struck one goal. From Remounts Green, which had a half goal handicap, Qasim Khan thrashed in three tremendous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Omar Malhi banged in two goals each and N Ris Akhtar scored one goal.

The enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Gen Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts. The action-packed finals will be played on Sunday, Nov 14.

Related Topics

Polo Sunday From

Recent Stories

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment in dr ..

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

7 seconds ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about measles, rubell ..

Walk held to raise awareness about measles, rubella vaccination

8 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner asks for traffic signals activ ..

Deputy Commissioner asks for traffic signals activation

10 seconds ago
 French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines ..

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines of Paris Peace Forum

11 minutes ago
 Sargodha University holds 7th International Confer ..

Sargodha University holds 7th International Conference of Linguistic Association ..

12 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews availability of fertilizers in mar ..

Meeting reviews availability of fertilizers in market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.