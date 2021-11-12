Tenacious Polo:Remounts Maroon book berth in final

Remounts Maroon breezed into the main final of the Tenacious Polo 2021, sponsored by the DHA, after winning the semifinal against Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Remounts Maroon breezed into the main final of the Tenacious Polo 2021, sponsored by the DHA, after winning the semifinal against Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Remounts Maroon outclassed Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints by 11-3.5. Taimoor Nadeem played key role in Remounts Maroon's thumping victory as he fired in fabulous five goals while Ald Shahid Imran hammered a hat-trick, Nicolas Antinori a brace and Swr Naeem one goal. From Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints, Saqib Khakwani, Andres Fernandez and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal apiece. This victory also helped Remounts Maroon earn a place in the main final.

The second match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter where in the dying moments of the match, Total Nutrition converted a match-winning goal through Bilal Haye to win the crucial match by a narrow margin of 9-8.

British player Eavan Power was star of the day from Total Nutrition with a contribution of splendid six goals while Bilal Haye pumped in a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam struck one goal. From Remounts Green, which had a half goal handicap, Qasim Khan thrashed in three tremendous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Omar Malhi banged in two goals each and N Ris Akhtar scored one goal.

The enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Gen Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts. The action-packed finals will be played on Sunday, Nov 14.