Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021: Day 2

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Barry's thumped Zacky Farms by 10-5 in the Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 match played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.

Ruelo Trotz was in sublime form as he smashed in superb six goals in his team's triumph while the remaining contribution came from Hamza Mawaz Khan and Nafees Barry, who struck three and one goal respectively. From Zacky Farms, who have two goals handicap advantage, Bilal Humayun scored two goals and Hamza Khan converted one.

The match started with Zacky Farms having two goals handicap advantage. They added one more goal in their tally making it 3-0. Barry's then bounced back well and banged in two back-to-back goals to make it 3-2.

Barry's then converted one more goal in the beginning of the second chukker to level the score at 3-3. Zacky Farms once again took back the lead 4-3, which couldn't last long as Barry's slammed in one to draw the square at 4-4. The third chukker saw total dominance of Barry's as they added five more goals in their tally to gain a healthy 9-4 lead. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams struck one goal each, thus Barry's winning the encounter by 10-5. Lt Col Omer Minhas and Muhammad Raza supervised the match as field umpires.

On Wednesday, Pricemeter Black will take on FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm while Platinum Homes will vie against AOS at 2:30 pm.

