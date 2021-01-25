UrduPoint.com
Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021: Pricemeter Win Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021: Pricemeter win opener

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pricemeter outscored Platinum Homes by 8-5 in the opening match of the eight-goal Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Monday.

Marcos Panelo and Farooq Amin Sufi did well for the winning side by smashing in four and three goals respectively while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one goal. From Platinum Homes, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Hissam Ali Hyder played well and scored a brace each while Qadeer Ashfaq converted one goal.

Pricemeter dominated the match right from the word go by converting two goals to gain 2-0 lead.

The second and third chukkers were though evenly poised as both the sides struck two and one goal each respectively yet Pricemeter were still enjoying 5-3 lead. Pricemeter played better polo in the fourth and last chukker by slamming three goals against two by Platinum Homes, and emerged as winner with a score of 8-5.

The enthralling match was witnessed and enjoyed by Pricemeter CEO Sufi Muhammad Amir, JP&CC PresidentLt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob, players and their families. Tomorrow (Tuesday), theonly match will be played between Barry's and Zacky Farms at 2:30 pm at JP&CC ground.

More Stories From Sports

