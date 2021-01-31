UrduPoint.com
Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup: Barry's Win Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup: Barry's win final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Barry's bagged the Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup after beating Pricemeter.pk by 6-4 in the enthralling final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Ruelo Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan played key role in Barry's well-deserving triumph as both thrashed in three tremendous goals while from the losing side, Marcos Panelo converted a hat-trick and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one goal.

In the subsidiary final, Pricemeter.pk Black emerged as triumphant by beating Platinum Homes 8-6. Mariano Raigal emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he fired in fabulous four goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Sufi Muhammad Haroon scored one goal. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet while Daniyal Sheikh and Abdul Rehman Monnoo converted one goal apiece.

ITC Master Paints Director Sufi Farrukh Amin graced the final as chief guest and gave away winning trophy, shields and prizes to the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Pricemeter.pk CEO Sufi Muhammad Amir, Directors Farooq Amin Sufi, Umair Sufi, Uzair Sufi, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Sufi Farrukh said: "Being corporate giants, it is responsibility to support sports. We have very long association with polo as Master Paints has been supporting polo since long and now Pricemeter.pk has sponsored this event, which proved to be very challenging and exciting one. The polo enthusiasts also made this event more colorful and interesting."

