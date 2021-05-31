UrduPoint.com
Tendulkar Recalls He Fielded For Pakistan Before Debuting For India

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that before making his international debut for his country he took the field for Pakistan in a fixture between the outfits of two neighbouring countries.

The batting maestro in his autobiography recollected of taking the field for Pakistan two years before his India debut in 1987.

It was a well-documented fact that Sachin Tendulkar made his official international debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1989 in Karachi, but very few people were aware of the fact that the batting maestro first got the taste of international cricket when he took the field for Pakistan cricket team that was playing against India at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The 48-year-old recalled the incident in his autobiography 'Playing It My Way' of taking the field for Pakistan two years before his India debut in 1987.

The India legend also wonders whether the then-Pakistan captain Imran Khan remembers employing him in the field.

"I don't know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team," writes Tendulkar as quoted by zeenews.india.com.

The Master Blaster further recalled that Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the field during the lunch break. As the standby fielder, Sachin was asked to field for the visiting team.

Tendulkar also mentioned one incident on how he nearly took the catch of Kapil Dev in the match, but couldn't get to the ball despite running a long way. He explained that if he had been placed at mid-on rather than long-on, he could have taken part in the dismissal for Pakistan.

