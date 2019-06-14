UrduPoint.com
Tendulkar Wants India Batsmen To Be Aggressive Against Amir

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:01 PM

Tendulkar wants India batsmen to be aggressive against Amir

Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form Mohammad Amir in the World Cup clash on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form Mohammad Amir in the World Cup clash on Sunday.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive," Tendulkar said.

"It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

Tendulkar feels Pakistan, who won just one of its three matches so far, will be targeting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday, cricket Country reported.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them," he said.

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

