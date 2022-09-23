Tennis: 2022 Laver Cup results

Results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Friday

London, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Friday: Singles Casper Ruud (Europe) bt Jack Sock (World) 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) bt Diego Schwartzman (World) 6-2, 6-1 Playing later: Singles Andy Murray (Europe) v Alex de Minaur (World) Doubles Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal (Europe) v Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe (World) Overall score: Team Europe 2 Team World 0 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.