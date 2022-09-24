Tennis: 2022 Laver Cup results - collated

London, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the Laver Cup between Team Europe and Team World in London on Friday: Singles Casper Ruud (Europe) bt Jack Sock (World) 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) bt Diego Schwartzman (World) 6-2, 6-1 Alex de Minaur (World) bt Andy Murray (Europe) 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 Doubles Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe (World) bt Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal (Europe) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 Overall score: Team Europe 2 Team World 2 Note: On opening day, each win secures one point, on second day, two points, on third and final day, three points.