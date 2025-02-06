Open Menu

Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open Results

Results in the WTA Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player)

Quarter-finals

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7-5, 6-3

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x8) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 6-3

