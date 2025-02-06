Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Results in the WTA Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player)
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) results in the WTA Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7-5, 6-3
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x8) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 6-3
Recent Stories
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results4 minutes ago
-
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob Oram9 minutes ago
-
McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm1 hour ago
-
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener1 hour ago
-
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan2 hours ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier3 hours ago
-
Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement3 hours ago
-
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Minister promises foolproof security for tri-nation cricket series, Champions Trophy3 hours ago
-
SSUET, Aligarh College hold groundbreaking ceremony of sports complex5 hours ago
-
NA body forms sub-committee to examine PFF matters3 hours ago