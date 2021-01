Results from the WTA Abu Dhabi tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Abu Dhabi tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finals Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x4) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-3, 6-2Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4