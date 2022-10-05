Tennis: Astana ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Wednesday

Astana, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Marin Cilic (CRO x9) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-1, 6-1 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-0, 6-2 2nd rd Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt David Goffin (BEL) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 6-2Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Pavel Kotov 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)