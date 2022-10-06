Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Thursday

Astana, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4, 6-4 Karen Khachanov bt Marin Cilic (CRO x9) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-1Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-2