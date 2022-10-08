Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Saturday

Astana, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Andrey Rublev (x5) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) bt Daniil Medvedev (x2) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) -- retired