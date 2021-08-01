Tennis: Atlanta ATP results

Atlanta, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Atlanta Open on Saturday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsBrandon Nakashima (USA) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3John Isner (USA x6) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x5) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3.