Tennis: Atlanta ATP Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:30 AM
Atlanta, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Atlanta Open on Saturday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsBrandon Nakashima (USA) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3John Isner (USA x6) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x5) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3.
