UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP And WTA Indian Wells Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update

Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament on Sunday (x denotes seed): Men 2nd rd Matteo Berrettini (ITA x5) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4, 7-5 Taylor Fritz (USA x31) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-2, 6-2 Gael Monfils (FRA x14) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-4, 6-2 Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x17) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) Andy Murray (GBR) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x30) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x7) 6-4, 6-2 Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x12) bt Emilio Gómez (ECU) 6-1, 6-4 Christian Garín (CHI x13) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 7-5, 6-2 Fabio Fognini (ITA x25) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Women 3rd rd Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x32) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Irina Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-2Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-0.

afp

Related Topics

India USA Brandon Ita Anderson Women Sunday Christian From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2021

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Temperature expected to decrease over coastal area ..

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal areas by weekend

8 hours ago
 Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee ..

Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee, water in strengthening cultu ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

10 hours ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.