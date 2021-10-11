Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update

Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament on Sunday (x denotes seed): Men 2nd rd Matteo Berrettini (ITA x5) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4, 7-5 Taylor Fritz (USA x31) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-2, 6-2 Gael Monfils (FRA x14) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-4, 6-2 Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x17) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) Andy Murray (GBR) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x30) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x7) 6-4, 6-2 Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x12) bt Emilio Gómez (ECU) 6-1, 6-4 Christian Garín (CHI x13) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 7-5, 6-2 Fabio Fognini (ITA x25) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Women 3rd rd Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x32) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Irina Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-2Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-0.

afp