Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): Men 3rd rd Taylor Fritz (USA x31) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x5) 6-4, 6-3 Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) bt John Isner (USA x20) retired Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x29) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Karen Khachanov (RUS x24) bt Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x12) 6-0, 6-4 Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Gael Monfils (FRA x14) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-5, 6-2 Alex De Minaur (AUS x22) bt Christian Garín (CHI x13) 6-4, 6-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x25) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Women 4th rd Jessica Pegula (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) 6-1, 6-1 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x24) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-4, 6-3 Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x23) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) Anett Kontaveit (EST x18) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-0, 6-2 Paula Badosa (ESP x21) bt Barbora Krejcíková (CZE x3) 6-1, 7-5 Angelique Kerber (GER x10) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4, 6-1Victoria Azarenka (BLR x27) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3, 6-4Ons Jabeur (TUN x12) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-2, 6-2.