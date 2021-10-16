Tennis: ATP And WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:20 AM
Indian Wells, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding): Men Quarter-finals Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x29) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x31) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) Women Semi-finalsVictoria Azarenka (BLR x27) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x24) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5Paula Badosa (ESP x21) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x12) 6-3, 6-3.