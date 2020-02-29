ATP and WTA tournament results after Friday's matches, here in Acapulco (-x denotes seed)

Acapulco, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :ATP and WTA tournament results after Friday's matches, here in Acapulco (-x denotes seed): Men Semi-finals Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x7) 6-3, 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA) bt John Isner (USA x5) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 Women Semi-finalsLeylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Renata Zaraz�a (MEX) 6-3, 6-3Heather Watson (GBR x7) bt Xiyu Wang (CHN) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).