Tennis: ATP And WTA Washington Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) results from Wednesday's third day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA x16) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 2-3, retired
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP x11) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS x14) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x9) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x8) bt Mitchell Krueger (USA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Flavio Cobolli (ITA x10) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Alex Michelsen (USA x15) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)
Women
2nd rd
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x7) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4
