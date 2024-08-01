Open Menu

Tennis: ATP And WTA Washington Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) results from Wednesday's third day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA x16) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 2-3, retired

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP x11) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS x14) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x9) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x8) bt Mitchell Krueger (USA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Flavio Cobolli (ITA x10) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Alex Michelsen (USA x15) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)

Women

2nd rd

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x7) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

