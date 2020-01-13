UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Auckland Classic Day One Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:47 PM

Tennis: ATP Auckland Classic day one results - collated

Collated results from day one of the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Monday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results from day one of the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Monday: 1st rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-5, 6-3 Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Michael Venus (NZL) 6-4, 6-3 Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2Benoit Paire (FRA x5) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3

