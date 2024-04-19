Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x13) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x12) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)
Playing later
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Casper Ruud (NOR x3)
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5)
Arthur Fils (FRA x16) Vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Recent Stories
Traffic Police launch cracks down on tinted glasses
Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials
Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of opening arguments
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving ..
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: ..
Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition o ..
Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon28 minutes ago
-
'All-or-nothing' Norris takes sprint pole in rain chaos at Chinese GP1 hour ago
-
'All-or-nothing' Norris takes sprint pole in rain chaos at Chinese GP2 hours ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt girls & boys table tennis championship begins2 hours ago
-
O'Sullivan eyes eighth snooker world title amid more retirement talk2 hours ago
-
Nagelsmann to remain Germany national football coach till 20263 hours ago
-
Pakistan, New Zealand teams not to train on Friday5 hours ago
-
Blind Cricket Trophy from April 205 hours ago
-
National Women's Football C’ship postponed5 hours ago
-
Beijing half marathon runners stripped of medals after controversial finish5 hours ago
-
PSA World Tour Finals in June5 hours ago