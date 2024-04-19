Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x13) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x12) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)

Playing later

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Casper Ruud (NOR x3)

Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5)

Arthur Fils (FRA x16) Vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

