Basel, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : results from the ATP tournament in Basel on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rdReilly Opelka ( USA ) bt David Goffin (BEL x6) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x4) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

