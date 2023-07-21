Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Bastad Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 21, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Results on Friday in the ATP clay-court tournament at Bastad (x denotes seeding

Bstad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :results on Friday in the ATP clay-court tournament at Bastad (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x1) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-3, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x3) bt Filip Misolic (AUT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x4) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-3Andrey Rublev (x2) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 6-2, 6-3

